Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 154.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAY. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 2,686.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,500,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,609,000 after buying an additional 2,410,853 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $24,103,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,884,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,303,000 after buying an additional 1,270,847 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after buying an additional 1,209,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $12,283,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAY opened at $7.37 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.95 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STAY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

