Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Verint Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,183,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,861,000 after purchasing an additional 197,085 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Verint Systems by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351,248 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Verint Systems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Verint Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 713,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,522,000 after purchasing an additional 105,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

