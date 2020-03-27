Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,860,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,930,000 after buying an additional 321,449 shares in the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $23,788,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 478.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 154,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 127,576 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,899,000 after purchasing an additional 117,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 458,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,737,000 after purchasing an additional 92,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.91.

Shares of HUBS opened at $141.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.33. HubSpot Inc has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $1,654,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,103,799.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,318 shares of company stock worth $3,437,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

