Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,542 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 10,924.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,559,000 after purchasing an additional 945,990 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Gentex by 1,258.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after acquiring an additional 930,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Gentex by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,033,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 580,649 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Gentex by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,007,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,103,000 after acquiring an additional 513,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 400,547 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $22.71 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Cfra upped their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

