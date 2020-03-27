Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $749.34 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 66,021 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.4% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Apple worth $749,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.07.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $258.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,074.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

