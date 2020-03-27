Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $1.46 Million in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $1,337,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Pinterest by 42.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 1,245.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after buying an additional 1,534,055 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $509,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $725,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $698,251.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.74. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.69.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

