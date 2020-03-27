Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,009 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 3,478.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after buying an additional 275,512 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,931,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,196,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $9,513,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 765,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,097,000 after purchasing an additional 147,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on MasTec from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on MasTec from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

MasTec stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

