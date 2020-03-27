Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.70.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $91.56 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.86.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

