Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,370 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,248,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,565,000 after purchasing an additional 961,845 shares during the period. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $7,743,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 259,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $7,743,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MGP opened at $22.36 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on MGP shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CEO James C. Stewart purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $40,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

