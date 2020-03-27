Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 8,661 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.06 and a fifty-two week high of $238.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.73 and its 200 day moving average is $209.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.60.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

