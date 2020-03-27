Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 17.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 27.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 24,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $83,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,208,186.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $945,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,511 shares of company stock worth $2,361,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.83. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $95.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.