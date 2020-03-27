Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,715 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $430,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

In related news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,656.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,400 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAIL opened at $16.81 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

