Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,392 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Hubbell by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 1,944.0% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of HUBB opened at $113.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

In other news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

