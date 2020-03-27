Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 22,960 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,960 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Franklin Street Properties worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,922,000 after buying an additional 268,997 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,755,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,700,000 after buying an additional 128,244 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 117,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 190.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 135,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 88,644 shares during the last quarter.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,118.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FSP opened at $5.58 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million.

FSP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $9.50) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

