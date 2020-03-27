Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,396 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of OSI Systems worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 32.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after buying an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $117.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.76.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $2,079,167.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,894.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $91,723.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at $45,601,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,174 shares of company stock worth $3,526,685 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

