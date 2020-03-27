Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,446 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at $1,307,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at $38,898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at $388,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Speights acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,632.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,461 shares of company stock worth $99,969 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.07. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

