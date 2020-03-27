Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Air Lease by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 837,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,797,000 after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Air Lease by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Air Lease by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan Mccaw purchased 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,512.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,392.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE AL opened at $25.03 on Friday. Air Lease Corp has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

