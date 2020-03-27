Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GCI Liberty by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in GCI Liberty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $3,492,943.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 842,016 shares in the company, valued at $37,073,964.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $200,398.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 765,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,972 shares of company stock worth $7,285,842. 8.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $55.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.30. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The firm had revenue of $232.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

