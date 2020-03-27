Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,180 ($28.68) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,700 ($35.52). Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,260 ($29.73) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,125 ($41.11) to GBX 3,065 ($40.32) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,742.27 ($36.07).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,876 ($24.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion and a PE ratio of 16.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,257 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,397.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.82. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,554 ($20.44) and a one year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91).

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Graham Allan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, with a total value of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

