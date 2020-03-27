Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of Assurant worth $26,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2,036.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.70. 409,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,315. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

