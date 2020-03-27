Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,449,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 27th total of 4,330,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 511,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

NYSE AGO opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

In related news, Director Francisco L. Borges purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 245,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,791.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.82 per share, with a total value of $499,640.02. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 503,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,031,250.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 82,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,960 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 9.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 100,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 259.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

