Astec Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Astec Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $746.46 million, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,083,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,527,000 after acquiring an additional 612,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $12,716,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

