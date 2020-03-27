AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,174,500 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 27th total of 8,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,505,000 after buying an additional 4,923,126 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,635,311,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,653,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,566,000 after acquiring an additional 669,273 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,000,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,004 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.59. 254,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,263,847. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

