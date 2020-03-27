ATBCoin Achieves Market Cap of $33,924.78 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, TOPBTC and YoBit. ATBCoin has a market cap of $33,924.78 and approximately $28,271.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,302.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.13 or 0.03365836 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00676371 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Exrates, HitBTC, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

