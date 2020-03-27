Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Short Interest Up 91.4% in March

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,731,700 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the February 27th total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several research firms have commented on ATH. TheStreet lowered shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

ATH opened at $27.72 on Friday. Athene has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athene will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Athene by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

