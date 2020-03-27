Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Holdings Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,673 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Atkore International Group worth $21,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 97,105 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atkore International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE ATKR opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $881.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,703.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

