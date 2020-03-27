Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,880 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Atkore International Group worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,246 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. 452,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atkore International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

