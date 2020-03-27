ATLANT Trading Down 13% Over Last Week (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. ATLANT has a market cap of $761,163.60 and $68.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, OKEx and Exrates. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.02563516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00195189 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, YoBit, Mercatox and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

