Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Short Interest Up 64.3% in March

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 795,500 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the February 27th total of 484,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AT. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Power from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Atlantic Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

In other Atlantic Power news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Atlantic Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,331.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,420. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlantic Power by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 211,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 71,358 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 769,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 397,666 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Power during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AT opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. Atlantic Power has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.67.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 281.82%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

