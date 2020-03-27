Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Upgraded to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

AT has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Power from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Atlantic Power stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Atlantic Power has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 281.82%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,331.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,420 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atlantic Power by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,813,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,104 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Power by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Atlantic Power by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 508,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atlantic Power by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 801,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 81,996 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners raised its position in Atlantic Power by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 7,863,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,986 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

