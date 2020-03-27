Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,978,900 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the February 27th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

AAWW opened at $24.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 147,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,976.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 34,646 shares of company stock worth $623,027 and have sold 56,748 shares worth $1,294,732. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

