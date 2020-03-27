Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.54% of Atlassian worth $79,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $1,293,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 68.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 89.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $148.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.50, a PEG ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.11. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $156.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

