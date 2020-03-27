Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $5.55 on Friday, hitting $142.65. 69,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,598. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.36. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.95, a P/E/G ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,208,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,466,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,713 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,793,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,259,000 after buying an additional 682,668 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 27.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,257,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,308,000 after buying an additional 2,198,491 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,000,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,708,000 after buying an additional 1,112,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $251,088,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.