Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1,159.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATO. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $96.27 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.44.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

