ATN Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 57.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One ATN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, RightBTC, Hotbit and BigONE. In the last week, ATN has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. ATN has a market cap of $614,654.15 and $9,373.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official website is atn.io.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Hotbit, Allcoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

