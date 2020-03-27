Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Achieves Market Cap of $607,012.86

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0966 or 0.00001456 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $607,012.86 and $1,129.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.02592790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00194821 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00041183 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,283,916 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

