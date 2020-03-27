Atonomi (ATMI) Price Down 24.8% This Week

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $63,527.77 and approximately $76.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atonomi has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy, BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi (CRYPTO:ATMI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

