Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of Atossa Genetics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,849. Atossa Genetics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATOS. Maxim Group raised Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

