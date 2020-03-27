AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 142.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,606 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.66% of AtriCure worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AtriCure by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. 291,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,815. AtriCure Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,252.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,514 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,863. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AtriCure from to in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.