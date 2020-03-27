AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,109 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.84. 46,364,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,399,512. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. The company has a market cap of $214.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

