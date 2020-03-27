AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%.

AT&T has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AT&T to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

AT&T stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,364,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,399,512. The company has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

