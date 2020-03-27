aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIFE. ValuEngine lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 254,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,016,000.00. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $3.08 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

