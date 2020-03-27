aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $12.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 254,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,000.00. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIFE. Roth Capital began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

