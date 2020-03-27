aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LIFE. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.43. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 254,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,016,000.00. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RS Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,206,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 415,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 464,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 51.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 220.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

