Auctus Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. One Auctus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Ethfinex. Auctus has a market capitalization of $235,932.37 and $187.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.02579320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00193452 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,536,915 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.