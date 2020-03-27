Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 5,284.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.16.

AUPH stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $14.54. 931,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,947. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.