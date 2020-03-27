Austin Engineering Ltd. (ASX:ANG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.00

Austin Engineering Ltd. (ASX:ANG) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of ASX ANG traded down A$459,948.88 ($326,204.88) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$0.12 ($0.09). 1,734,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $69.48 million and a PE ratio of -9.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.19. Austin Engineering has a 1-year low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of A$0.24 ($0.17).

About Austin Engineering

Austin Engineering Limited manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and supplies mining attachment products, and other associated products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers off-highway dump truck bodies, buckets, water tanks, service modules, tyre handlers, and ancillary attachments.

