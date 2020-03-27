Autoliv Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Autoliv in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Autoliv from $83.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

Shares of ALV stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.61. 80,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,635. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $57,453,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after buying an additional 334,003 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 52.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after buying an additional 288,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,566,000 after buying an additional 233,038 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after buying an additional 109,538 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.