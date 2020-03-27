Auxier Asset Management Cuts Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $167.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.76. The firm has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

