Auxier Asset Management Sells 48,611 Shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,611 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonica by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 261.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 35.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 38,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 8.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonica stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.76. Telefonica S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays raised Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

